AMMAX

Portable Silicone Travel Bottle Set

$7.99

AMMAX Travel Bottle The new bottle keeps the features people love: it’s still made from soft, rugged silicone that’s easy to squeeze and gets every last drop out- the small, medium, and large sizes are still air travel approved (TSA)- and all four sizes are food-safe (FDA). Tips and FAQ: Bag it for insurance AMMAX tubes won't leak under normal circumstances- however, accidents can happen. Those luggage handlers can sometimes be brutal, caps don't get tightened fully, etc. We recommend that you always put your tubes in a sealed ""Ziplock"" style bag. Broken cap, damaged tube, or other issue? Has a wild elephant stormed through your bathroom, stepped on a bottle, and broken the cap? Have you accidentally cut your tube with a sharp Ginsu knife right after cutting through a soda can? These things happen. We stand behind our products--everything we make comes with a lifetime warranty. I only want to dispense a small amount of the fluid I put in my bottle, but a lot of the fluid comes out. What can I do? The bottle has been designed to work with a wide range of fluids--from soft food products to thin liquid soaps. This means that the valve has been designed to dispense a wide range of viscosities. We find that the best way to get a small amount of a thin fluid is to squeeze the tube quickly--the longer the squeeze, the longer the valve is open and thus the more fluid dispensed. What are the care and cleaning instructions for bottle The tubes and collars are dishwasher safe (top rack only). The flip caps can be hand-washed in warm, soapy water. What's in the Box: 1 x Purple Bottle 1 x Pink Bottle 1 x Rose Bottle 1 x Aqua blue Bottle