Frigidaire

Portable Retro 6-can Mini Fridge Efmis129

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Keep snacks, beverages, and skin care products cool with this retro-inspired Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-can Mini Fridge (EFMIS129 Pink). Showcasing a stylish vintage design, it also adds a decorative accent to almost any space. Inside there is enough space to hold up to six standard beverage cans, four 1L bottles or other small items. The door of this retro mini cooler stays closed with a locking latch and features a see-through window. The low noise motor and thermoelectric cooling help keep the internal temperature low while keeping the space quiet. Offered in other colors, the Frigidaire 6 can mini fridge is small enough to fit on a shelf, desk or even be used in a vehicle with the included 12V power adapter.