BetterBack

Portable Posture Trainer

$49.00

Details BetterBack allows you to effortlessly sit in perfect posture while easing back pain—and preventing it. This lightweight, portable posture device and lumbar support helps train you to sit up properly at work or at home in as little as 15 minutes a day. It works just as well (and as comfortably) as an on-the-go ergonomic seat support, even on a stool or bench or when traveling. Materials: Regular Fill: Polyester, nylon and foam; Memory Foam Fill: Polyester, nylon and viscoelastic polyurethane foam Care: Spot cleaning as needed, air dry Instructions: Place both feet flat on the floor. Wrap the back pad around your body and hook the knee pads over your knees. Tighten the straps so the knee pads stay put on your knees, but it's not tight. Lean your chest forward and grab the adjustable leg straps. Pull on the adjustable leg straps to tighten while you sit up tall. For full instructions, see the user guide Stabilizes your pelvis by restoring your spine's natural curvature. Also provides lumbar support Allows you to sit in perfect posture, easing and preventing back pain Helps you build up your posture muscles in as little as 15 minutes a day Portable design zips up into a compact and lightweight package Knee cushions provide extra comfort, especially for those with knee problems Memory foam option contours to your body for maximum comfort Made in China Dimensions: Waist up to 36": 12" x 10" x 3"; Waist 36" to 55": 17" x 14" x 4" Weight: Waist up to 36": 1.2 lbs; Waist 36" to 55": 2.4 lbs