GigaTent

Portable Pop Up Pod

Portable Pop Up changing room you can take anywhere. Easily pops open without the use of poles. Take it to the beach, camping, photo shoots or anywhere you need privacy to quickly and easily use as a changing room! Dimensions 36” W x 69” H x 36” D. Folds down and into to a convenient 24" x 24" x 3" carry case. The Gig tent Pop Up Pod is a changing room you can take anywhere! This clever design is very easy to use. Simply pop open the pop and in seconds you will have your very own private changing room. Great for photographers in the field or studio, campers, beach or anywhere you need privacy to change!