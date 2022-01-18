‎JISULIFE

Portable Neck Fan

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

Wide Range of Applications：Use for both indoor and outdoor activities, Office, Subway, Traveling, Camping, Picnic, Hiking, Cooking, Study room. Air Volume Level 3: Weak Wind ＞ Natural Wind ＞ Strong Wind Multi-Vent Design: JISULIFE neck fan has 78 ventilation holes that keep the face cool and can keep the makeup. It can be used safely by children and adults. Wingless Design: You don't have to worry about hair being caught by fan blades. Standby Time：Equipped with 4000 mAh battery, the battery life is approx. 16 hours Half-Closed Air Inlet Design：Dust and sweat proof.