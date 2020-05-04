Migo

Portable Laptop Workstation

NEW DESIGN COUCH DESK --- LIGHT WEIGHT, HIGH STRENGTH ALUMINUM TRAY, STURDY FULLY ADJUSTABLE LEGS --- Makes Carrying Easy and Holds Your Computer Firm and Steady. MULTIPLE FUNCTIONS --- This adjustable laptop desk can be used as a TV stand, dinner table, sound equipment, book holder NO ASSEMBLY REQUIRED --- Collapsible frame for easy storage and portability. Can be set in multiple angles to fit any body position, even laid back on your bed 2 BUILT-IN COOLING FANS --- These silent CPU fans are powered through USB ports to suck hot air from under your laptop for active heat dissipation, the easiest way to keep your computer cool. BEST GIFT --- Best Friend Gift Men Women Kids Mother Farther Family Holiday Gift Boys Girls Present Christmas Valentine Thanksgiving Birthday Anniversary Gift Idea Mother's Day Eve Day Halloween Easter Ganesh Independence Veteran's Day A Portable Adjustable Laptop Table Couch Desk —— Relax Working / Entertainment at Office or Home ✔Ergonomic Design The Adjustable Laptop Bed Table has sturdy and fully adjustable legs so you can reshape it to any height you want. The collapsible frame provides limitless angles to fit any body position. ✔Organized Work Space The Laptop table is perfect when you need to use more than one monitor or computer for your projects. Make your work space more organized and comfortable. ✔Meet All Your Needs You can use the ergonomics stand desk as a dinner table, reading holder, writing desk and TV stand. A mouse plate allows you freely move your mouse that makes your work easier. 2 cooling fans protect your laptop from overheating. 2 adjustable board clips suit different sizes of computers. ✔Protect Your Health With our adjustable laptop desk, you can use a computer at your most comfortable position regardless where you are sitting or standing. This table raises your laptop to eye level to save your wrists and neck from terrible posture, so it will protect your body from neck pain and shoulder stress. SpecificationTable size: 16.5inch*10inch Bearing Weight: 33lbs.