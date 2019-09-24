Serenelife

Portable Infrared Home Spa

$189.99

A therapeutic sauna session can help purge the pores, detox the body, speed up weight loss and promote faster healing among those who frequently experience muscle fatigue. However, not everyone is lucky enough to have a sauna room in their own home. Looking for an affordable solution? If so, you'll love our new portable sauna machine! To enhance your quick sauna sessions, our portable sauna tent has been outfitted with small remote that features an automatic heat setting and a timer, allowing you to customize the heat according to your preference. The portable infrared sauna can be programmed for sessions up to 60 minutes and temps reach a max of 140 degrees (Fahrenheit), And supported with energy-efficient low EMF carbon fiber heating panels We have even upgraded the energy-efficient one person sauna with a zippered easy access openings that let you flip through books or magazines, shuffle music and text while you sweat! No other portable sauna room is as easy to use as ours. When packed up, the portable sauna weighs only 20 lbs, so you'll have no problem carrying it around.