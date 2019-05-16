Gymax

Portable Folding Mosquito Net

$59.99 $26.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

This is our brand new mosquito net which provides a safe and bug-free sleeping area for you. Made of high quality polyester with dense and small mesh holes, effectively isolate mosquito, improving your sleep quality. Double door with zipper design, left and right can open, making you easy to go in and out. Our yurt mosquito netting feature large space and foldable design, convenient storage and carrying, suitable for home living, business trip, travelling, Don't hesitate to buy one ! High quality polyester material with dense and small mesh holes High elastic steel wire support, does not rust, foldable, no deformation Zipper design ,left and right can open easy to go in and out wonderful air circulation 360 degrees surrounded by the entire yarn Pops up quickly,don't require special skills, easy to install Repels mosquitoes, ticks, flies and fleas. Convenient portable storage and carry Color- White Material- 100 % 50D Polyester Product size- 80.0'' x 71.0''x 59.0'' Weight -2 lbs Package include- A net tent A instruction