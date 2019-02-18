D.S. & Durga

Portable Fireplace Candle

D.S. & Durga's Portable Fireplace scented candle is an ode to that nostalgic fragrance we all know and love – a smoky, woody, medium-bodied masterpiece. For those who crave the comforting, smoky aroma of a open fire – through lack of their own, or simply for a fuss-free fragrance experience; D.S. & Durga's Portable Fireplace billows the familiar aromas of pine, cedar, birch tar and ash. Burn this evocative candle in winter to warm your heart when it's cold outside, or in summer for a momentary escape.