Hey Dewy
Portable Facial Humidifier
$39.00
At Hey Dewy
Bring this portable USB humidifier with you wherever you go for continual hydration at your desk for work, overnight while you sleep or on-the-go to your dream destination. You can also nourish your skin with Hey Dewy before, after or even during your beauty routine. Get the cutest, facial humidifier today - your skin and hair will thank you for it. Find out why editors are raving about it: "the perfect desk accessory" - Marie Claire "feels like butterfly kisses on my skin" - Byrdie "the gift that makes you feel good - from the inside out" - Coveteur Notable features include: Ultrasonic wave technology for quiet, efficient cool mist control Portable and handheld with USB power cord up to 10-hour continuous capacity Intermittent setting (12-hour capacity) Soft Evening LED Illumination Easy Filler Up Fluid Capacity: 10.8 Oz. (a lil less than a can of LaCroix!) Weight: 0.4 Oz. 3 in. x 3 in. x 6 in.