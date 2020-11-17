Dr. Infrared Heater

Portable Electric Infrared Cabinet Heater

Bring home this electric Dr. Infrared Heater 1,500 Watt Infrared Cabinet Space Heater with Remote Control and enhance your decor whilst maintaining the room temperature. This portable space heater has an LCD display, which exhibits readings of a digital thermostat. This remote-controlled space heater has a blower, automatic shutoff protection mechanism, and 12-hour timer. This 1,500 Watt Infrared Cabinet Space Heater with Remote Control from Dr. Infrared Heater is crafted from wood and galvanic steel. This indoor space heater is UL listed and it is made from toxic-free materials, which makes it environmentally friendly. The air filter of this compact, mobile home approved space heater is washable, which makes it easier to care and maintain.