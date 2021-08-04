Levtex

Portable Desk Organizer

$79.00

At Levenger

Compact and versatile desk essential you can take everywhere with you Create an instant desk unifier with our LevTex Desk Organizer. It pops open to give you extra storage for note cards and writing tools, and simply zip it closed to easily store it away. It features 4 elastic loops, a mesh zip pocket for small items, 3 pen sleeves, 2 gusseted 3x5 card pockets and a large gusseted file slip pocket. Available in French Blue or Black. About the LevTex Collection When we first introduced LevTex, it was because our Circa customers asked us to offer a leather alternative with all the beauty and functionality of our best-selling foldover notebook. The result was a premium leather alternative material that looks and feels like leather…but is not. We have since expanded the collection to include storage solutions, organizers and more. Our exclusive leather alternative LevTex collection was designed to offer the same durability as our leather products, without sacrificing quality. Discover all that LevTex has to offer.