WP

Portable Ceramic Porter Mug, Terrazzo Blush

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

Enjoy drip coffee espresso drinks and tea on-the-go Crafted with durable ceramic and wrapped in protective matte silicone this reusable mug is a high-quality replacement for disposable plastic or metal to-go mugs Includes lid Materials Ceramic Silicone Plastic Dimensions 3 x 4 inches Capacity 12 ounces Care Dishwasher Safe Enjoy drip coffee espresso drinks and tea on-the-go Crafted with durable ceramic and wrapped in protective matte silicone this reusable mug is a high-quality replacement for disposable plastic or metal to-go mugs Includes lid