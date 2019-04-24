Elegant Design Sleek and elegant aluminum design is aesthetically pleasing yet durable. Classic black, stylish gold, elegant silver and fashionable rose gold, provide many choice. Perfect Compatibility The latest Bluetooth V4.1 technology, compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices Uncompromised Portability The compact 1000mAh lithium ion battery makes this a very portable speaker yet does not sacrifice performance. Technical Specifications: Charging: MicroUSB Uses: Portable Audio Player, Mobile Phone, Computer Speaker Type: Surround Sound Audio Speaker Power: 3W Materials: Aluminum housing Special Features: Wireless and Portable Speaker, TF card mode, Speakerphone mode Dimension:84mm*48.5mm/234g Battery Capacity: 5V Package includes: 1 x Bluetooth speaker 1 x Charging Cable 1 x User Manual Guaranteed Reliability -3 months warranty -Any question, please feel free to contact us and we will give you a 5-star customer service Note The speaker will under Bluetooth mode automatically when turn on, please press the power key to change the TF and AUX mode(Bluetooth/TF/AUX)