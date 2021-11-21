Garret Wade

Portable Bench & Kneeler

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Garret Wade

We are big fans. Right-side up, it is a comfortable, extra-wide, portable seat. Flip it over, and it becomes a kneeler, particularly useful when you are doing gardening, yard work, or other jobs around the house, like painting baseboards. You can also take it along and be comfortable when watching fireworks or the kid’s soccer game. Use it as a camp stool or for tailgating. The folding design makes it easy to store. The soft foam seat is 16" x 6½", and the bench is 24" x 11" overall. As a bench, the seat is 20" off the ground; as a kneeler, there is 4 inches of clearance from the ground. Frame is all steel. Comes with a nylon tool caddy with three pockets, to stash your favorite tools while on the go. This helper is really handy and we expect it to become indispensable for your family. Weight capacity is 330 lbs.