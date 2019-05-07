Sweet Tian Tian

"Our -Portable Backgammon Set -is made of -canvas -that -can -stand wear and tear. -Roll up Design, -Took it on vacation-fit well on small plane tray tables and it did lay flat quickly in warm weather.the The fabric is thick enough,it can lay flat after being rolled up over and over -and the backgammon board could be laid smoothly. Chips are made of acrylic,good quality,heavy enough,superb stitching,clearly backgammon lines makes the backgammon game set the best quality! When open our backgammon set,the size is 18.1'' x -10.2'' x0.4'' for playing freely, when closed it's around -10.2''x3.5''x1.4''for travel . The backgammon chips size is 2cm in diameter,large enought for this backgammon board,we already made a match before producing The -backgammon board size is not too large for travel nor small to play.and the travel backgammon set is light weight and compact in packing,It fit nicely on the tray table and then rolled up nicely in backpack -for easy finding in travel,outdoor or garden. The backgammon game set was nice packed if given as a awesome gift for kids or family member .Open the backgammon board set and enjoy your backgammon game with your family during the leisure time for pleasure. -"