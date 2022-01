The Pure Company

Portable Air Purifier

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Allergy Buyers Club

With its super-quiet, compact design, you'd never suspect that with just a press of a button The Pure Company's Portable Air Purifier removes odors and other unpleasantries that can greet you when you open the door to a hotel room, family bathroom or laundry room. Still better—this travel-friendly companion arrives with its own carrying case and has a built-in aromatherapy option to make any room smell like home.