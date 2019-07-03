Peodelk

Portable Air Conditioner Fan, Mini Evaporative Cooler

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

Portable Air Conditioner Fan】This evaporative cooler is only 8.9-inch height, mini size, designed with a handle, which won't take up a lot of space and can easily carry to anywhere. Suitable for office, family, room and so on. 【Fast Cooling Down】This air cooler fan can fast cool down the hot air around you and allows you to add ice or ice water into the tank to accelerate the cooling speed. Best company for your summer! 【7 Color Lights & Ultra-Quiet】Our misting fan is built in 7 soft lights can bring you a good mood and help you fall asleep better.Work powerfully at a low noise level can bring you quality sleep with suitable temperature. 【Energy Saving】The portable air fan operates at a low energy consumption as a light bulb, much cheaper than running a Freon air conditioner in hot summer days.Simply filling 400ml cool water can run for a long time. 【Buy it at No Risk】We provide 1 year warranty guaranty & unconditionally refund or resend with any quality problems, 24 hours quick reply, only offered by Peodelk.