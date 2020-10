Port Authority

Port Authority Reusable Face Cover (pack Of 5), White

$9.35 $6.31

Buy Now Review It

Pack of 5 100% Cotton Imported This mask is not intended for medical use, and not proven to reduce the transmission of disease. The CDC recommends use of cotton or cloth face coverings in public to reduce community spread by asymptomatic persons One size fits most. Best for small-to-average size faces (7” wide x 5” tall)