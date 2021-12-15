PEACH & LILY

Clogged pores are no match for the Peach & Lily Pore Proof Perfecting Clay Mask. Minimize the appearance of pores and draw out even the deepest impurities. Benefits Gentle enough to calm the appearance of sensitive and breakout-prone skin, but powerful enough to deep-clean clogged pores Clarifies stubborn pores and minimizes and smooths the appearance of pores Hydrating and soothing ingredients keep your complexion clear, nourished, and baby-soft - never tight and dry Effectively balances skin's natural oils and visually combats shiny complexions Enhances the appearance of a smooth and hydrated, but matte, complexion Smooth, creamy texture which won't dry into an uncomfortable hard shell on your skin Includes superstar ingredients: Kaolin Clay, Bentonite, Calamine Suitable for all skin types - including sensitive skin Alicia Yoon, celebrity esthetician and founder of Peach & Lily, struggled with persistent severe eczema. She learned how to transform the look and feel of her own problem-skin with gentle, safe and effective ingredients. All Peach & Lily formulas are crafted with this philosophy in mind. 100% Worry Free: Peach & Lily formulas are clean, non-toxic, alcohol-free, fragrance-free, vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free. Leaping Bunny certified. Key Ingredients Peach & Lily uses natural extracts and clinically proven ingredients to deliver visible results Kaolin Clay + Bentonite: has natural purifying effects to pull deep-rooted impurities and excess sebum from pores, absorbing them immediately Calamine + Botanical Extracts: calamine helps combat a shiny and oily complexion while botanical extracts drench skin with hydrators for a healthy (but matte) glow Cherry Extract: rich in antioxidants and Vitamin A and C to calm and defend skin against pollutants Licorice Root Extract: visually calms irritated skin and brightens the appearance of dull skin Strawberry Extract: potent source of Vitamin C with calming properties that visibly brightens skin and balances skin's natural oils Excludes 1,550+ ingredients: no sulfates, fragrances, formaldehyde, dyes or colorants, parabens, mineral oils, silicones, and more - ever. Gluten-free, vegan and cruelty-free.