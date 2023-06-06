Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Rare Beauty
Pore Diffusing Primer – Always An Optimist Collection
$28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Jane Iredale
Smooth Affair Mattifying Face Primer
BUY
$52.00
Jane Iredale
No7
Airbrush Away Pore Minimizing Primer
BUY
$13.59
No7
PÜR Cosmetics
4-in-1 Correcting Primer Energize & Rescue
BUY
$33.00
Pur Cosmetics
No7
Lift & Luminate Primer
BUY
$13.49
No7
More from Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty
Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara
BUY
$20.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty
Pore Diffusing Primer - Always An Optimist Collection
BUY
$28.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty
Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer
BUY
$22.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty
Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara
BUY
$20.00
Sephora
More from Makeup
Kosas
Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss
BUY
$22.00
Sephora
Kosas
Cloud Set Baked Setting & Smoothing Talc-free Vegan Powder
BUY
$35.00
Sephora
Kosas
Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer And Daytime Eye Cream
BUY
$30.00
Sephora
Maybelline
Maybelline Face Studio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter - 0.24oz
BUY
$11.39
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted