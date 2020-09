Hanskin

Pore Cleansing Oil [pha]

This cleanser is specially formulated with polyhydroxy acids (PHAs), a gentle acid suitable for sensitive skin types, to lightly exfoliate and help keep blackheads and dead skin cells at bay. Tea tree leaf oil also helps fight breakouts while jojoba oil and other extract hydrate skin. Add this cleanser to your daily routine for clearer, softer skin.