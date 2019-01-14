Medik8

Pore Cleanse Gel Intense

£21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Medik8

Deeply clarify pores and remove daily impurities with Pore Cleanse Gel Intense. Medik8’s new cleansing gel is powered by red clover, a skin-balancing botanical renowned for its powerful pore-tightening and sebum controlling properties. Also blended with effective hydroxy acids: salicylic acid, lactic acid and mandelic acid, the refreshing cleanser minimises the appearance of pores and reduces shine to improve the look and feel of your complexion. With glycerin to hydrate, this pore-refining cleanser will leave skin feeling hydrated and smooth; never dry. The purifying cleanser easily washes away to leave pores appearing practically invisible for a complexion that is radiant, decongested and undeniably refined.