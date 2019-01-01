Spornette

Porcupine Super Xl Large Rounder Brush

Spornette Porcupine Super XL Large Rounder Brush The Spornette Porcupine line of round brushes is an extremely popular line! This large round brush features a 3 inch diameter barrel with white nylon bristles on top of porcupine bristles. It has a hallowed barrel to reduce the weight for added comfort. The nylon bristles are longer than the boar bristles, which allow them to easily penetrate your long hair sections. The structure of this brush ensures the ultimate hold during the blow dry and style. Add this Porcupine round brush to your shopping cart, and continue browsing the Spornette line of brushes!