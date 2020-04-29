Pantone

Porcelain Tea Cups (pastel Tones)

$136.00

Product Details Feature: Size - 475 ml Dimensions - Ø 104 x 80 mm Fine China Description: The game with the colors For over 50 years, Pantone has been the leading supplier of color systems, which are used worldwide as the standard for color communication. As part of their collaboration, Copenhagen.Design and Pantone continue to create beautiful collections of colorful products under the name PANTONE. The design as well as the product development develop in close cooperation between Pantone, the Copenhagen.Design team and the two designers Søren Varming and Ulrik Nordentoft. The Pantone collection is a design-oriented collection for the home, the office and on the go. The products process the color spectrums of the world's leading color system provider Pantone into designs for everyday use. Accessories that you need; in the design you want - and in the colors you love.