Sweese

Porcelain Pasta Bowls 22 Oz (set Of 6)

$45.99

THE FUNCTION IS MORE THAN PASTA - 22 Ounce capacity is suitable for pasta, soup, dessert, ice cream, rice, beans and so on. Sweese shallow bowls could replace a dinner plate, especially good when eating a salad as you rarely end up with part of your salad on the table! GOOD SHAPE FOR PEOPLE AND PETS - The bowls are wide and shallow (7.7*1.7 inch), so the food doesn't get stuck, easy to spoon out everything with this shape. The shallow shape also easy for you to hold the bowl firmly, safe for kid use. And the shape is also great for pets as they are relatively shallow and easy for your cats/dogs to get their faces into. STACKABLE & EASY TO CLEAN - These pasta bowls are stackable and DON'T take up a lot of space in your cupboard. Easy to clean, you can wash them with soap and hot water or place them into your dishwasher. PRO-GRADE PORCELAIN & SAFE FOR DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, OVEN AND FREEZER - These Sweese bowls are made of durable porcelain, a type of premium LEAD-FREE ceramic, chip-resistant and more sturdy than stoneware. SWEESE PROMISE - Sweese have carried out a drop test package before shipment. It is our pursuit to provide you with delicate bowls and help you do a good job in the kitchen. If you have any questions, please contact us immediately.