Porcelain Bud Vase White And Gold

This small bud vase has been glazed with a glossy clear glaze to allow the properties of the white clay to shine through and then finished with handpainted gold leaf. Brushstrokes and pooling are evident in parts of the gold leaf to emphasize the handmade nature of the vase. Each bud vase is handmade and slightly different from the next – no two are ever the same. The vase’s simple form is designed to highlight whatever it holds. PLEASE NOTE: Approx. 3.5″ tall. This is a small vase, appropriate for a single bud.