Gucci

Porcelain Box With Mystic Cat Print

$590.00

At Gucci

A small decorative box to hold trinkets and treasures, the heart-shaped design is crafted from pink Richard Ginori porcelain with the Mystic Cat print on the lid. A printed detail at the interior adds a special hidden element, depicting codes of the House with symbolic meaning. "XXV"—the number 25—is favored by Creative Director Alessandro Michele, while "Guccy" is a playful take on the House name. Pink Richard Ginori porcelain with Mystic Cat print Black trim 7"W x 6.5"L x 2.6"H Weight: 1.5 lbs; Capacity: .4 liter Made in Italy