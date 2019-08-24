Developed and patented more than 100 years ago, our Mason Pearson Hair Brush is the ultimate grooming tool. Only the finest, premium-grade boar bristle, which is gentle to the hair and scalp, is used. Brushing with a Mason Pearson Hair Brush is the best way to distribute the natural oils while exfoliating the scalp and stimulating circulation to the hair follicles. The patented pneumatic cushion conforms to the contours of the scalp, which optimizes brushing with minimal effort. All Mason Pearson Hair Brushes are hand made in England and carry a one year limited warranty against manufacturing defects. The animals are not harmed in the collection of the boar bristle. (Nylon cleaning brush is included.) The hand-polished plastic handle makes the hairbrush comfortable to hold and use Brand Story By Mason Pearson