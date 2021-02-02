Overstock

$297.99

This campaign-style, lift top desk is the perfect option for any home, office, or dorm room. The simple design and x-frame legs will save you space, while still providing plenty of room for your books, laptop, tablet, or mail. The lift-top provides tons of additional storage space for things you'd like to keep tucked away. The smooth white finish will complement any decor color scheme. Available in white, turquoise, and Features: Painted finish Plenty of workspace on top while the lift-top provides extra storage space Simple assembly required Unique lift-top design keeps office supplies organized Painted finish