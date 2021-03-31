Erdem x Universal Standard

Poppy High Rise Sailor Skinny Jeans

£136.99

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Standard

Erdem x Universal Standard The Poppy High Rise Sailor Skinny Jeans are a new take on a classic style. Designed with sailor button detailing and stitched with pintucks that run down the front leg for a timeless touch. Engineered with a fit that is true to size and all the hidden-stretch you need in your everyday denim. These jeans prove that denim can have a hint of polish. Ready to pair with an elevated blouse or an easy tee for a look that’s always on point. Fit: Skimming, Model: 5’8” wearing 00 Model: 5’10” wearing 18