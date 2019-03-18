Description
Silk dress from Saks Potts in Celery. Band collar with tied ribbon detail. Long sleeves with double-button cuffs. Gathering from shoulders. Concealed front zip closure. On-seam side pockets. Straight hem with side slits. Unlined. Mid length.
• Satin
• 100% silk
• Dry clean
Sizing
Garment Measurements
20.5” chest
14.5” shoulder to shoulder
20“ waist
46” front length
Measurements taken from size 1.
Model Measurements
Model is in size 1.
Model is 5'10" | 32” bust | 23.5” waist | 33” hips
Fit Notes
Standard fit.
Sizing Notes
Size 1 fits like US small
Size 2 fits like US medium
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
View Domestic Rates
Priority international flat rate of $25.
View International Rates