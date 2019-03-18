Search
Saks Potts

Poppy Celery Dress

$679.00
At Need Supply
Description Silk dress from Saks Potts in Celery. Band collar with tied ribbon detail. Long sleeves with double-button cuffs. Gathering from shoulders. Concealed front zip closure. On-seam side pockets. Straight hem with side slits. Unlined. Mid length. • Satin • 100% silk • Dry clean Sizing Garment Measurements 20.5” chest 14.5” shoulder to shoulder 20“ waist 46” front length Measurements taken from size 1. Model Measurements Model is in size 1. Model is 5'10" | 32” bust | 23.5” waist | 33” hips Fit Notes Standard fit. Sizing Notes Size 1 fits like US small Size 2 fits like US medium Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
