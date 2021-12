Naked Cashmere

Poppey

$285.00

Buy Now Review It

At Naked Cashmere

100% Cashmere Take cozy and chic to a new level in our Poppey quarter zip pullover. Crafted from luxe cashmere, this classic style is complemented with ribbed sleeve, collar, and hem detail. 395 grams of 100% pure Cashmere in 7-gauge knit Quarter zip pullover Relaxed silhouette Ribbed trim 23" length (size small) Hand Wash Naked or Dry Clean Only Style # N20456