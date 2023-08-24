Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Zara
Poplin Wrap Shirt
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Universal Standard
Crepe Jersey Long Sleeve Tess Blouse
BUY
$138.00
Universal Standard
Reformation
Sky Relaxed Silk Top
BUY
$74.00
$148.00
Reformation
Quince
Washable Stretch Silk Blouse
BUY
$69.90
Quince
Everlane
The Boxy Oxford
BUY
$88.00
Everlane
More from Zara
Zara
Ruched Ballet Flats
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Straight Leg Pants
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Printed Cuff Blazer
BUY
$69.90
Zara
Zara
Hooded Knit Crop Top
BUY
$39.90
Zara
More from Tops
Universal Standard
Crepe Jersey Long Sleeve Tess Blouse
BUY
$138.00
Universal Standard
Reformation
Sky Relaxed Silk Top
BUY
$74.00
$148.00
Reformation
Quince
Washable Stretch Silk Blouse
BUY
$69.90
Quince
Sandro
Knitted Polo Sweater
BUY
$167.96
$280.00
Sandro
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted