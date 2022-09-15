Zara

CONTENTS AND CARE JOIN LIFE Care for water: produced using less water. We use the Join Life label for items that have been produced using technologies and raw materials that help us reduce the environmental impact of our products. MATERIALS We are working with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the social, environmental, and health and safety standards of our garments. To evaluate their compliance, we have developed an auditing program and plans for continual improvement. OUTER SHELL 100% cotton Care for water These garments were produced using technologies that reduce water consumption in their production processes. The garment dyeing or washing processes require a higher consumption of water. The use of closed cycles that allow reuse of water or of technologies like machines of low bath ratio or bulk dyeing that reduce water consumption in these processes helps us preserve fresh water resources. CERTIFICATIONS This product was manufactured using the Join Life Standard from Grupo Inditex. Created in 2015 as a tool to consolidate criteria, its definition is based on the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) methodology, initiatives that promote practices with less impact or materials certified by specialized external businesses. We have continuously been working to improve it since its creation. CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Lower temperature washes and delicate spin cycles are gentler on garment, helping to maintain the color, shape and structure of the fabric. At the same time it reduces energy consumption that is used in care processes. Machine wash max. 30ºC/86ºF delicate cycle Do not use bleach / whitener Iron maximum 110ºC/230ºF Tetrachloroethylene Dry Clean Do not tumble dry