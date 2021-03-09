LAKE

Poplin Robe

$136.00

Description Our timeless best-selling robe, perfect for rolling out of bed and onto the front porch, gets a fabric refresh in crisp, lightweight poplin. It’s shown here in an iconic navy stripe with navy piping. This style features long sleeves, a sewn-in belt, and side pockets. Made of 100% poplin cotton. Poplin is a light, woven shirting fabric. It keeps cool, washes well, and packs nicely in a suitcase. Care Instructions Please follow our care instructions below to ensure the softest and longest life for your garment. -Machine wash with like colors. -Delicate cycle in cold water. -Lay flat to dry. -Do not use bleach or Oxyclean. Sizing & Fit Fits true to size. Clothing should have a relaxed, comfortable fit when new. Note that garments that are 100% cotton will shrink when washed. We typically recommend sizing up if you feel you are between sizes. The model is 5'8" and is wearing a size XS. See Our Size Guide