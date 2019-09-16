Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Urban Outfitters
Poplin Puff Sleeve Blouse
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Poplin Puff Sleeve Blouse
Need a few alternatives?
Maje
Linen Embroidered Blouse
£209.00
£104.50
from
Maje
BUY
Free People
Crinkle Blouse
$19.99
from
eBay
BUY
H&M
Satin Blouse
$69.99
from
H&M
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Glitter Devil Halloween Costume Accessory Kit
$8.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Freddy Krueger Sock
$10.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Rockabilly Singer Halloween Costume
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Sade Slim Rectangle Sunglasses
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Tops
promoted
H&M
Long-sleeved Blouse
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
Maje
Linen Embroidered Blouse
£209.00
£104.50
from
Maje
BUY
ASOS
Notch Front Cropped Tank
$13.00
from
ASOS
BUY
J.Crew
Drapey Mockneck Top In Dutch Floral
$89.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted