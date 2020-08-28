Staud

Poplin Mask Set

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Staud

Introducing our non-medical grade masks sold in sets of 3. All masks are reusable and made of our cotton poplin excess fabric. Please note that these masks are not a replacement for medical grade Personal Protective Equipment. This is a FINAL SALE item. We do not accept any exchanges or returns. Wash masks before your first wear. We also recommend machine washing and hang drying after each use. Please note that the printed masks may vary in appearance due to the cutting of the fabric and the nature of the patterns.