Poplin Collar Cardigan

$475.00

Style note Product description Relaxed cropped cardigan in chunky wool-alpaca blend, finished with a full-button-placket and wavy cotton poplin collar. Style with a silk midi dress and chelsea knee boots. Relaxed silhouette Cropped length Button closure V-neckline Heavyweight, soft wool-alpaca-blend knit Cotton poplin collar Model Lois is 5"8 and wears a size US 8 CARE GUIDE To extend the life of this delicate garment, try airing it after use to avoid unnecessary washing. Wool has naturally self-cleaning properties and will keep its shape and quality for longer with the right kind of care. Always wash at low temperatures, preferably by hand with an environmentally safe washing detergent for fine wool garments. Lay flat on a towel to dry. Made in: Italy Product ID: K1564