United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Rebrilliant
Popel Steel 21.1 Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can
$126.00$67.99
At Wayfair
A must-have for busy kitchens, this automatic design takes the mess out of trash disposal. Powered by three D batteries, this design uses motion sensor technology to open and close automatically, allowing you to toss used goods with ease. Crafted from steel and boasting a brushed exterior, it's sleek enough to fit right in with modern kitchen decor. Plus, a liner is included. Accommodates from a 21-gallon to a 30-gallon trash bag.