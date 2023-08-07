Fireside Outdoor

Lightweight, portable design makes it the perfect companion from the backyard to the backwoods Patented Fire Mesh technology produces captivating flames and substantial heat output, creating bright, hot fires with 80% less smoke for a more enjoyable campfire experience Opens to 24 in. x 24 in. when fully assembled Aluminum and stainless-steel construction provides years of corrosion-free use Burns multiple types of fuel, including charcoal, wood and wax logs The included Leave No Trace Heat Shield lets you have a fire on any surface without damaging the underneath ground Zippered weather-resistant carrying bag included Meets all USFS and BLM fire pan regulations