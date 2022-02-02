Logitech

Pop Silent Wireless Bluetooth Mouse

Let your personality shine with the POP Mouse from Logitech. Featuring a daydream mint color mixed with candy-like lilac, yellow, and white, this wireless Bluetooth mouse is made to put some fun into your computing experience. But it's not all about the looks, since it's compact enough to fit snugly in the palm of your hand while its optical sensor delivers up to 4000 dpi of tracking. Additionally, SilentTouch technology allows you to click its four buttons while barely making a sound. The POP Mouse's SmartWheel is designed to automatically switch between precision tracking and high-speed scrolling so that you can breeze through content at your own pace. Clicking the scroll wheel button brings up an Emoji menu that lets you to fully express yourself in chats and emails. Install the Logitech Emoji software onto your Windows or Mac system to customize your menu options.