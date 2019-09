Eres

Pop Sea Button-detailed Triangle Bikini Set

£470.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Eres' 'Pop' range is inspired by traditional sailors' tops. hence the scattering of buttons across each style. Made from signaturepeau douce fabric for a smooth fit, this bikini has a triangle top with adjustable straps. The flattering low-rise briefs will keep tan lines to a minimum, and the olive shade looks particularly flattering on sun-kissed skin.