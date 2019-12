Herschel Supply Co.

Pop Quiz Backpack

$80.00 $39.98

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Herschel's iconic backpack, designed to organize and carry daily school essentials, is made from durable canvas with tanned faux-leather trim and a reflective exterior zip pocket. Soft plush fleece lines and pads the interior laptop sleeve, while a top-zip pocket allows grab-and-go convenience for keys and other items you'll need in an instant. Padded shoulder straps carry the load with ease."/