••• Set of 6 POP ART coasters ••• • Material: cork base and painted metal top. • Coaster size: 9 cm / 3.5" • Cardboard box size: 10 cm × 3 cm / 4"×1" 🎨UNIQUE DECORATION: Impress your family and friends with this set of cork-based painted coasters painted on metal, sold in an elegant handmade box. Printed with a unique design, this special set of 6 coasters offers an elegant and protective solution where you can place cups of coffee, glasses of wine and anything else on your dining table. The beautiful design makes them wonderful under every glass and are very useful for any occasion. 💝PERFECT GIFT: Offered in a bright black box, these beautiful coasters can be a special gift for your loved ones. Surprise your family and friends for their birthday, Mother's or Father's Day, Valentine's Day, wedding anniversary, house opening or Christmas. 📐SPECIFICATIONS: This package includes 6 tin-painted coasters with natural cork base in an elegant solid black cardboard box. The coasters have a diameter of 9 cm and are perfect to use under your cups or goblets. Great for preventing scratches on your glass tables or moisture rings under glasses. Choose our thick, durable and durable coasters that will not be damaged even after repeated use! 🌿PROTECT YOUR TABLES: Are you tired of finding ring marks on all your tables? Protect your surfaces with the help of these wonderful metal coasters. Unlike other coasters that stain easily, these metal and cork coasters are solid and non-slip. 🌱EASY TO CLEAN: Our coasters are easy to clean. You should make sure that you never put them in the dishwasher or soak them in water. Just wipe them using a damp cloth and let them dry. I N S I D E ∙ S C O O P • IG: @HassunaFactoryLab • FB: https://www.facebook.com/people/Hassuna-Factory-Lab/100075657657567/ by Hassuna Factory Lab