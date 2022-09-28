Poor Toms Gin

Poor Toms Gin Sydney Dry Gin 700ml Bottle

Poor Tom's is crafted in the London Dry style, but that's where this Gin stops being like any other. The base is Australian wheat, giving it a light, fresh base with a hint of sweetness. The Juniper backbone is predominant, with layers of fresh green apple, native strawberry gum leaf, and chamomile. The quality and attention to craftsmanship are apparent in the smoothness and finish, a result of distillation in a small German copper still. While this in is perfect for an icy dry martini, stiff G&T, or refreshing Gin and soda, it's also delicious in a gin fizz with fresh citrus juices. Region: New South Wales, Australia Style: London Dry Gins, Gins Size: 700mL Alcohol: 41.3%