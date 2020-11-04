Cold Picnic

Poolside Bathmat

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cold Picnic

We are thrilled to announce the relaunch of our bathmats with a few updates. Now in 100% certified organic cotton, and we’ve eliminated all plastic from both the bathmat (looking at you, vinyl non-slip backing - these bathmats are heavy duty enough to not slip on their own) and from the packaging (they will now be packaged solely in compostable bags). Although the organic cotton and biodegradable bags are more expensive, we decided to absorb the difference on our end and keep pricing at $60 because we believe in the changes we are making, because these are uncertain times, and because we ♡ you. Relaunching in a small handful of styles, but we will be phasing out all non-organic bathmats by 2021. 100% certified organic cotton shag bathmat 20” x 30” Care: Machine wash on cold/delicate cycle with a gentle detergent and machine dry. Hanging to dry is a more environmentally friendly option, but please note these bathmats are heavy (especially when wet!) and hang drying may take longer - if you can hang outside this would be ideal. Made in India