Summer Fridays

Pool Time Glowing Body Oil

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Instantly illuminate skin with the Pool Time Glowing Body Oil. Its nourishing blend of Macadamia, Jojoba, Apricot Kernel and Sunflower Oils deliver long-lasting hydration, while ultra-fine minerals glisten on the skin for a sun-kissed glow. Skin is left luminously smooth and gently fragranced with Summer Fridays' signature summer scent of coconut, vanilla blossom and warm almond.