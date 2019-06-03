Supergoop!

Poof Part Powder Spf 45

C$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

WHAT IT IS. . Supergoop! is the first protective skincare brand that puts SPF at the forefront. The Poof Part Powder is kind of like a dry shampoo, only with UV protection. 0.71 oz. Made in USA.WHAT IT DOES. . We've all been there when it comes to trying to keep our scalps sunburn-free. Your perfect antidote has arrived: A 100% mineral SPF in not-greasy, translucent, virtually undetectable powder form. So go ahead and have a great, sun-safe hair day.HOW TO USE IT "Poof" or spray 8-10 inches away from your part. Don't forget other areas of your scalp that are exposed to the sun, like your hairline. Blend in with your fingertips or your favorite hairbrush. Have the best (read: sun-safe) hair day!. INGREDIENTS. . Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide (24.5%) Inactive Ingredients: Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Silica, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Nylon-6/12, Iron Oxides (CI 77492), Sodium Dehydroacetate, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Olive Glycerides, Iron Oxides (CI 77499), Ascorbyl Palmitate, Iron Oxides (CI 77491), Ceramide