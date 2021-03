Free People

Pony Up Pullover

$168.00 $99.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 59998765; Color Code: 053 Add a lovely layered look to your style with this effortless pullover featured in a ribbed knit fabrication and oversized, slouchy silhouette with classic collar detail for timeless style no matter the season. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Sleeve Length: 19.5 in Bust: 52 in Length: 29 in